STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Noble County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a 67-year-old man with Type 2 diabetes.

Randy Ritthaler was last seen near 24800 CR 200 in Stillwater around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Ritthaler was wearing dark-colored long sleeved shirt, blue jeans, a brown western belt, and cowboy boots.

He could be driving a grey 2002 GMC Sonoma with OK license JJF586.

If you see Ritthaler or know any information on his location, call local police.