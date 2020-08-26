Nonprofit flipping home to raise money for new facility

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – “We have a wall here and a wall over here coming out and it will just really open this area up,” Executive Director of Fostering Sweet Dreams Kristy Payne said.



It may not look like much now, but one Edmond home is about to undergo a complete makeover.



Kristy Payne is a realtor and the executive director of Fostering Sweet Dreams.



The nonprofit provides items including beds to children in foster care.



“A lot of grandmothers and a lot of teachers are taking in kinship placement or they can be approved within 24 to 48 hours but they have to have a bed and they have to have those resources in their home and sometimes it’s just not that easy to run out and buy it so we can step in and help,” Payne said.



And they’re growing.

A recent grant allowed them to buy 100 twin mattresses.

“We counted yesterday so in four months we’re down to seven mattresses left,” Payne said.

Due the overwhelming demand, Kristy is raising money to build a new facility in a creative way.

She just bought a house to flip and sell again.

“We figured we would just roll up our sleeves and put in the hard work it takes to raise enough money to buy a building,” Payne said.

Volunteers do much of the work.

Evergreen Landscaping is donating nearly $15,000 in services.

“We will also be taking down some of the retaining walls making sure it flows better on the lawn and we’re also installing a sprinkler system,” Jacob Vorderlandwerh, owner of Evergreen Landscaping said.

JS Custom Homes has recruited a lot of help from free windows, cabinetry and more.

“When we explain to them what this was and what it was doing and how it was helping kids and families across the state of Oklahoma everybody is just jumping in line saying hey what can we do,” Jared Shuger, owner of JS Custom Homes said.

They are still looking for more volunteers and hope to have the house complete by the beginning of next year.

For more information on volunteering or learning more about Fostering Sweet Dreams visit their Go Fund Me or their Facebook page.

