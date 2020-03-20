Nonprofit sends gift to Canadian County Sheriff’s Office, honoring fallen deputy

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A global nonprofit organization is honoring the life of a Canadian County deputy who was killed in a crash last month.

Shortly before 10 a.m. on Feb. 14, emergency crews were called to an accident along N.W. Expressway, just west of the Kilpatrick Turnpike.

Once emergency crews arrived on the scene, they realized that one of the vehicles involved in the accident was a Canadian County Sheriff’s Office patrol car.

Sadly, officials say Lt. Shirley Lanning died from her injuries.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department says Lt. Lanning was heading westbound on NW Expressway when she drifted into oncoming traffic, hitting another vehicle.

“The vehicle saw Lt. Lanning’s vehicle start to come over into her lane. She tried to take evasive action, but wasn’t able to because there was another vehicle next to them going eastbound,” Sgt. Megan Morgan, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said. “Unfortunately, they collided head-on.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lanning spent 30 years in law enforcement, including the last six as an investigator for new hires with the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office. Canadian County Sheriff Chris West says she did the job better than anyone else.

“You might have an agency that’s kind of difficult to work with to get information,” West said. “Shirley could just walk in there and, within a few minutes, have them eating out of her hands.”

Capt. Adam Flowers was Lt. Lanning's captain, and he says the department won't be the same without her.

“Shirley was awesome, a go-getter, a person you could always rely on,” Capt. Flowers said. “People loved her, we loved her. It was tough to lose not just a good deputy, but a great friend.”

When Lanning was laid to rest, dozens of law enforcement officers from across the state traveled to pay their respects.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Now, a nonprofit organization is honoring Lt. Lanning.

Following her death, Point 27 donated Thin Blue Line scripture-inscribed dog tags to the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office. The nonprofit also reportedly sent scripture-inscribed Folded Flag Pendant Necklaces to her family.

“We are forever grateful for these brave men and women in law enforcement,” US Army (Ret.) Col. David Dodd said. "We are presenting Thin Blue Line Dog Tags to the deputies. who served closest with the fallen Oklahoma officers, to thank them for their putting their lives on the line to protect their communities. The dog tag is engraved with a Bible verse and serves as a physical reminder that God is with them day and night as they patrol and protect the streets of their communities. We want them to know we appreciate and value them."