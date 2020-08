In this Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 photo, a kitten is seen in LifeLine Animal Project’s DeKalb County Animal Services shelter in Chamblee, Ga, about 13 miles (21 kilometers) northeast of Atlanta. (AP Photo/Andrea Smith)

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman Animal Welfare is holding a free adoption event this week in support of Clear the Shelters.

Adoption fees will be waived through August 24.

All available dogs and cats have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

Animal adoptions will be by appointment only during regular business hours.

Animals available for adoption can be viewed at https://bit.ly/30gUhuX. To schedule an appointment, call 405-292-9736.