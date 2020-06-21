Norman City Councilwoman arrested during Trump rally

Scott was taken into custody shortly before 6 p.m. for obstructing an officer.

She bonded out after being held in the Tulsa County Jail for about four hours.

Residents in Norman shared their thoughts on the news.

“I thought it was completely ridiculous, Brian Diederich of Norman said. “To hear that that was one of the outcomes was disappointing.” Others say they interpret her actions as not having respect for law and order, alluding to her proposal in City Council earlier this week for a $4.5 million cut to police. “I think she should hold herself to a higher degree of professionalism and realize that being a council member isn’t giving her the right to stop these protests or stop arrests from happening,” Adam Little of Norman said. KFOR reached out to Scott, and she said she’s been advised to not speak with media at this time. She says she’d be happy to speak with us after her July court date. Scott is also a candidate for State Senate. She has been on the Norman City Council since July 2018. She serves on the Oversight and Finance Committees. She’s also the Council’s representative to the Oklahoma Municipal League Legislative Committee.