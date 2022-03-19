NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — A Norman man is facing felony charges after allegedly stealing from a convenience store and threatening to kill the store’s clerk with a metal pipe.

“A lot of times when you think about robbery, people think about people coming in with guns or firearms,” said Sarah Jensen with the Norman Police Department. “This is a little bit different in the use of metal pipe, but just as dangerous and just as scary.”

The incident happened at the Corner Market on E. Franklin Road.

According to police, the suspect, Daniel Harvey, bought a drink from the market. He then sat in the parking lot until the clerk came outside for her break.

“When she stepped outside to take a quick break, he approached her and encouraged her to go back in the store using a metal pipe,” said Jensen. “Then forced her to put money and number of other things from the store into the trash can and before leaving.”

According to the 911 call the clerk made, Harvey allegedly also took the cash drawers that were underneath the register and every carton of cigarettes from the store’s shelves.

Court documents say that Harvey told the clerk he “knew where she lived and would harm her if she did not do as she said.”

“He told me he’d kill me, he knew who I was,” the clerk told the 911 dispatcher.

Days later, police tracked down Harvey. He’s now in the Cleveland County Detention Center and faces robbery charges.