Norman Nascar Star Bell Faces Twists & Turns During Rookie Season

Norman native Christopher Bell is in his rookie season in the NASCAR Cup Series. His resume entering the league’s best class was impressive.

Bell had won 16 Xfinity races, but as he entered the Cup Series, he found there were many more twists and turns than he anticipated.

Not only did the rookie have to go through the grind of a regular season and a different style of racing, but he also encountered a couple of off the track items as well.

Dylan Buckingham reports on the NASCAR rookie’s wild first season behind the wheel.