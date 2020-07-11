Follow the Storms
KFOR Interactive Radar

Norman Nascar Star Bell Faces Twists & Turns During Rookie Season

News
Posted: / Updated:

Norman native Christopher Bell is in his rookie season in the NASCAR Cup Series. His resume entering the league’s best class was impressive.

Bell had won 16 Xfinity races, but as he entered the Cup Series, he found there were many more twists and turns than he anticipated.

Not only did the rookie have to go through the grind of a regular season and a different style of racing, but he also encountered a couple of off the track items as well.

Dylan Buckingham reports on the NASCAR rookie’s wild first season behind the wheel.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Oklahoma High School Scores

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter