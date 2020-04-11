Norman officers sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to little girl who can’t have party because of coronavirus pandemic

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A young Norman girl named Zari turned 9 on Saturday, but she couldn’t have the birthday party she deserved because of the coronavirus crisis. So Norman police made the day a little extra special for her.

Norman Police Department officers lined up in their flashing squad cars outside Zari’s home, and through their loudspeakers sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to the giddy 9 year old.

The special gift came about after Zari’s mother posted a Facebook message asking people to send Zari birthday cards.

Norman Judge Christi Chesley saw the message.

“I saw it and called Lt Savage and asked if he would go by and do sirens or waive. He organized three other officers to help,” Chesley said.

In addition to singing ‘Happy Birthday’, Norman’s finest also gave Zari some Norman PD swag, including pens, a bracelet and a commemorative token.

Watch the above video to see the officers give Zari her special birthday gift. And here’s a video of the birthday gift from another angle:

