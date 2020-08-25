Norman PD cancels National Night Out’s events, gatherings in city due to coronavirus

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Norman Police Department is cancelling all large National Night Out events and gatherings for this year due to COVID-19.

Norman’s National Night Out, scheduled for October 6, is an annual community-building event that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, better places to live.

While large events and gatherings will not be able to take place this year, NPD still encourages residents to get outside and meet their neighbors by taking a walk around the neighborhood or hosting a small cookout as long as attendees wear face coverings and proper social distancing protocols are in place.

Community members or neighborhood representatives with further questions regarding National Night Out are asked to call 405-366-5267.

Recent Headlines: