Norman PD investigates after city councilwoman claims neighbor’s rapist had wrong woman, meant to rape her

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — Norman police say they are investigating after a city councilwoman claims her neighbor was raped by a stranger who had the wrong woman, meaning to rape her.

In a social media post on Saturday, Ward 8 Norman city councilwoman, Alexandra Scott, wrote:

“TW: Sexual Assault – Last Night

My neighbor gave me permission to share this experience. I was not home last night.

We live in a duplex, she was raped by stranger who broke into her side of our duplex last night. She had been out with her father, he dropped her off around Midnight and left. Then she was assaulted in her hallway.

Her rapist dug his elbow into her neck, pushed her into the wall, and told her “Maybe next time you’ll learn your lesson.” He threw her on the ground and raped her.

She was taken to NRHS by ambulance, then to the WRC. They took some of her belongings for testing, the police took fingerprint samples. My neighbor is a mother, her daughter was not here last night.

I only found out because our across the street neighbor texted me around 12:30am to see if I was okay since an ambulance and police were outside my place, so I checked on my neighbor this morning when I woke up. She is not okay.

People were passing around my address on social media (and wherever else) for 2 weeks & making light of my experiences with assault and stalking. I’ve received threatening messages and voicemails from men stating they, “hoped I didn’t need the police” when something happened. They got the wrong woman. We are not okay.”

Earlier this month, Scott proposed a $4.5 million dollar budget cut to the Norman Police Department. Ultimately, the council voted to cute $865,000 from the department’s budget.

Officials with the Norman PD issued the following statement:

“On June 27th, 2020 at about 0045 hours the Norman Police Department responded to a reported sexual assault in the 100 block of Crawford Court. Responding officers contacted the victim and initiated an investigation into the incident. The victim reported minor physical injuries related to the incident. The victim was transported to a local medical facility for evaluation and treatment. At this time there is no suspect description available for release. Continuance of the investigation into this incident will be conducted by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI). No further information is available at this time.

During the course of this investigation the Norman Police Department has become aware of concerns by some community members regarding allegations that employees of our department were involved in the release a citizen’s address. We are aware of several social media messages being shared among the community which include the address of a city council member. Any unlawful or unauthorized release of personal information of any person we contact is not acceptable. This concern will continue to be reviewed and investigated. Initially available information indicates the information shared on social media by members of our community, including some off duty members of our agency, was obtained from the involved law enforcement agencies through public open records releases in accordance with Oklahoma state law.

We encourage and ask all community members who may have additional information or specific concerns regarding this incident or any other topic involving our employees to please contact our Internal Affairs Division at 405-366-5270 or pdprofstandards@normanok.gov.”

