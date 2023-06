Update: 10:21 A.M.

The missing K9 has been found.

Original Story:

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman Police is asking for help finding a missing K9.

When the strong high winds hit Norman overnight, officials say it knocked over one of their dog kennels.

Odin is a black and brown German Shepherd weighing 80lbs is missing.

Missing Norman PD K9 after strong storms. Image Norman PD

Officials say he was last spotted near 36th NE and Franklin.

If spotted, please call Norman Police at 405-321-1444 if you see Odin.