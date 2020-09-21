Norman Police arrest armed robbery and shooting suspect

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman police make an arrest in connection to a robbery and shooting.

On September 16 Norman police responded to a robbery around 4:30 p.m. at Sooner Pharmacy off Lindsey Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a male inside the pharmacy with a single gunshot wound. The suspect was taken to an area hospital, and has since been released.

“He was an adult male, he did enter the business with a gun,” said Sarah Jensen, the Norman Police Department’s Public Information Officer. “Was in the process of robbing that business when that employee came and fired the shot.”

According to police, the initial investigation showed that the suspect entered the pharmacy with a firearm and attempted to rob the store. Police said an armed employee shot the suspect once.

The suspect has been identified as 31-year old Ezekiel Jackson.

Jensen said the “armed employee” has not been detained and has been cooperative in the investigation. The investigation is ongoing. No one else was hurt in the incident.

