Norman police identify 2 men killed in suspected murder-suicide

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman police have released the names of the two men who died Wednesday afternoon in what investigators believe was a murder-suicide.
Norman Police Department investigators believe that 58-year-old Byron Lee Carpenter fatally shot 56-year-old David Wilhelm before shooting himself in the backyard of a residence in the 2100 block of Bates Way, according to a news release issued by Sarah Jensen, Public Information Officer for the Police Department.
Wilhelm lived at the residence.
A person at the residence called police at about 3:12 p.m. Wednesday and reported hearing three gunshots.
Police arrived at the home and found two men dead in the backyard, one with a gunshot wound to the head.
The deadly shooting remains under investigation.
