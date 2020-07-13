Follow the Storms
Norman police investigate suspicious death after body found in driveway

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead in a Norman driveway.

Officers were called to a home at East Alameda and Crestland Drive.

When they arrived, they found a man dead in the driveway with significant trauma to his head and neck.

Within the hours, investigators identified and caught up with a person of interest. They won’t release information about that person of interest, but it appears they were the only two involved.

Both the victim and the person of interest are from Norman.

Public information officer Sarah Jensen couldn’t say what the relationship is between the two people but said whatever happened occurred outside of the home likely sometime early this morning or on Sunday evening.

“At this point this is a suspicious death a lot of this is pending what’s going to come out of that interview that’s ongoing right now with that person of interest,” Jensen said. “We have to get some further details about what occurred, what exactly this will be classified as moving forward.”

