Norman protesters storm city council meeting demanding defunding of police department

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Hundreds packed Tuesday’s Norman City Council meeting, demanding the city defund the police department and take away the School Resource Officer program.

Norman Mayor Breea Clark and the City Council voted unanimously to postpone the discussion and vote on the budget to a later date in order to listen to the people in attendance.

“I haven’t gotten any response to show any real structural change,” said Jeff Yamada with Norman Citizens for Racial Justice.

Nearly 200 people stormed Norman City Hall to pack Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Norman Citizens for Racial Justice sent out a list of demands, pointing directly at Norman Mayor Breea Clark and Norman Police Chief Kevin Foster.

“We have to hit them in their pockets!” LeShonda Bishop with Norman Citizens for Racial Justice said.

At the top of their list is defunding and demilitarizing the Norman Police Department.

“You can redirect funds from police to less lethal interventions,” Yamada said.

“If you aren’t doing your job, you don’t need to get paid,” Bishop said.

The group is also looking to strip the School Resource Officer program in the district.

“We are trying to stop the school to prison pipeline, and I don’t think putting police in schools is helping that,” Yamada said.

But others showed up Tuesday in disagreement.

“The mentorship they have given my boys is priceless,” a Norman mother of five told KFOR. “They do so much!”

Another demand from Norman Citizens for Racial Justice is justice for Marconia Kessee.

In 2018, the 35-year-old went to Norman Regional Hospital for a headache. He was later released, but refused to leave.

“I am not on no drugs!” Kessee said in body camera footage.

“You’re not on drugs?” one officer said. “Okay, then put your shoe on!”

Kessee was then arrested for trespassing and then heard saying, “Please, I don’t want to die.”

Kessee was taken to the Cleveland County Jail, but within hours, found unresponsive in his cell.

Mayor Clark previously created an Equity Officer position within city government and signed a pledge to engage community members in a review of the Norman Police Department’s use of force policies.

Police Chief Kevin Foster has agreed to the review and it’s scheduled for later this summer.