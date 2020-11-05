Norman seeks public input for transit study

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Norman wants to hear from its citizens about the city’s existing public transit system.

City officials say the study will evaluate existing and projected demographics, land use, transportation options and other factors, and will help identify opportunities for improvement such as accessibility, route efficiency and safety.

“The city’s transit system affects how you make decisions about getting to work and school, scheduling medical appointments and even simply running errands,” said Mayor Breea Clark. “The input of Norman citizens is vital in helping the city improve transit for the community and creating a system that residents will use. We encourage everyone to participate in the Go Norman Transit Study.”

Citizens will also be able to participate in public meetings – both virtual and in-person options – to ask questions and provide feedback. They are currently planned for Wednesday, November 18, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., 12:30 to 2 p.m. and 5:30 to 7 p.m. virtually and in person at 201 W. Gray St.

The outcome of the study will be a strategic plan to help city leaders optimize and expand transit over the next 20 years.

To learn more about the study and include your feedback about the transit system, visit GoNormanTransit.com or follow the City of Norman on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube at @CityofNormanOK.