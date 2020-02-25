Northeast Oklahoma City residents concerned about food desert

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It has been seven months since the last grocery store closed on Oklahoma City’s northeast side.

Once the grocery store closed, residents were left in a food desert as they struggled to find fresh produce to feed their families.

Oklahoma City Councilwoman Nikki Nice met members of her ward to discuss a number of issues, including MAPS 4 and new grocery stores in the area.

Last week, KFOR learned that the old Smart Saver building is set to be demolished near N.E. 23rd and Martin Luther King Blvd.

As crews prepare to tear down the building, Uptown Grocery announced that they plan to open a store in the area.

Councilwoman Nice says they are already taking the steps to ensure residents have access to available food resources.

“We do encourage and hope that the Uptown will open soon. There is a need in our community so if they can meet that need, everyone wants that need met. In the meantime, what are we gonna do? And those are the conversations we’re having,” said Nice.

For more information on food resources in northeast Oklahoma City, visit the Food and Health Resources website.