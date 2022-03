LAPLAND, Finland (Storyful/KFOR) – The aurora borealis was in full effect over the skies of Finland on March 13th.

The spectacular show had one person dancing in front of the camera.

Jasim Sarker recorded the video, which was posted to a tourism page in Finland.

The Northern Lights are visible on average around 200 nights per year in the Lapland area, according to Visit Finland.