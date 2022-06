OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)– A single story home on NW 118th Street was heavily damaged in a fire this evening. No injuries were reported.

Around 8:45, fire crews responded to a smoke investigation at the residence and found heavy fire coming from the garage.

All three of the residents made it out on their own.

Responders believe that the blaze may have started in the garage or an attached storage room nearby.

There’s estimated to be around $50,000 in damage.