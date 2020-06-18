Not clear how many Oklahomans are still waiting for unemployment benefits

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Employment Securities Commission has not given exact numbers on how many people are still waiting for unemployment benefits.

The pandemic in Oklahoma has been in full effect since mid-March. Since then, Executive Director of the OESC Shelley Zumwalt has said they have had over 500,000 claims.

Out of those, 300,000 have been paid out and 100,000 have been viewed as fraudulent. The remaining 100,000 were denied for regular unemployment, but qualified for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. The assistance was given to the self-employed, independent contractors and freelancers.

We asked how many claims are still standing unpaid at this point in time.

“How many claims are we looking at that are still sitting,” we asked.

“I don’t have that number. Honestly, I don’t want to comment and say, ‘Yes, no,’” Zumwalt said.

Zumwalt went on to tell us she would give us an update on the number when she received her update at 5 p.m. Wednesday evening.

“At 5 o’clock would you mind sending me a text with the number,” we asked.

“I’ll give you what I have; I have no problem doing that,” she said.

However, Zumwalt said the number may be inaccurate right now, she said, with thousands of claims and people applying for the pandemic unemployment assistance and regular unemployment at the same time.

“I’m not sure how in the total we are counting that – is that two people, is it one?” she said.

Zumwalt added that they are working on a technological solution to help speed up the process of paying out claims. For now, unemployment is still looming large in the state.

“I’ve called like nine times and been told nine times that they’re going to bump it up to an investigator and call me back; nobody ever calls me back,” said Greg Moore, a man awaiting unemployment benefits. “I’m at a complete loss to know what the heck to do. I’ve got bills, I’ve got, you know, rent coming.”

“We’re doing the best job we can,” Zumwalt said.

Greg Moore is one of thousands left in limbo. He is a former state employee with the Oklahoma Senate. He said he hasn’t received anything from the OESC in about one month.

“I have reached out to a senator and they were able to get nowhere with them,” he said.

Donna Sullivan is in the same boat.

“There’s just nowhere to turn,” she said.

Sullivan said she was furloughed from her job for two weeks. She went and filed at that time. She thought she had finished the application. However, when she went back to the website and it asked if she wanted to file for the week she was furloughed, she said no. She thought she would be duplicating claims, having believed she had already filled one out. She said she hasn’t been able to get the issue fixed to receive her benefits.

“Call, email, text, I’ve done everything,” she said.

As of Wednesday night, we have not received an official number on how many Oklahomans are still waiting for unemployment.