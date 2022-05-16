DESERT STATE PARK, California (Storyful/KFOR) – It was a triple whammy for folks watching the lunar eclipse on the night of May 15th, seen all the way from the US, Europe, and Africa.

It’s being called a “super flower blood Moon.” Three things make this eclipse so unique: May’s full Moon is called the flower Moon; a total eclipse is called a blood Moon, due to its reddish hue; a super Moon is when the Moon is closest to the earth, making its appearance larger in the sky.

According to NASA, a lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align so the Moon passes into Earth’s shadow. The Moon appears red in color due to the only sunlight reaching the Moon will have passed through Earth’s atmosphere.

Anza-Borrego Desert State Park livestreamed this video.