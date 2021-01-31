NTSB probes house fire that killed 4; gas pipeline involved

WAYNOKA, Okla. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says it is investigating a house fire that killed four people, including two firefighters, in the northwestern part of the state.

Spokesman Peter Knudson says the agency launched the investigation because the fire on Friday involved a natural gas pipeline. The NTSB investigates pipeline accidents. The blaze was reported just after 3 a.m. Friday in Waynoka, about 110 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

Related video: Two firefighters, two residents die in Waynoka fire

The fire was reported by a person reportedly trapped in a bedroom of the home, and two firefighters who arrived at the scene entered the home and found a man and woman in the bedroom. The four died as the firefighters tried to remove the occupants from the home.

Latest Stories