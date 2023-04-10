DEBARY, Florida (KFOR/Storyful) – Deputies arrested a “naked, bloody and slippery burglary suspect who broke into two occupied homes, covered himself in grease and oil and hopped into a swimming pool” in Debary, Florida, after the suspect jumped out of the pool and onto a trampoline.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office stated Blake Tokman, 34, had broken a window at one home, cutting himself, in an attempt to break in, then tried to break into another home – both of which were occupied at the time.

Bodycam video at the top of this story shows Tokman jumping out of a backyard pool and landing spread-eagled on a trampoline, where deputies say he refused to put his hands behind his back.

“What’s all over you?” one deputy is heard asking. “It smells like toothpaste.”

The sheriff’s office says Tokman was covered in wheel-bearing grease and peppermint oil, and “appeared to be under the influence of unknown substances.”

It took four deputies to restrain Tokman.

“During the incident, Tokman kicked or struck three of the deputies, one of whom sustained a laceration to his arm,” the department stated.

After being medically treated, Tokman was transported to jail and charged with multiple counts of burglary, battery on a law enforcement officer, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest with violence.