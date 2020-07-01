Number of Oklahoma COVID-19 cases breaks 14k

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State health officials say the Sooner State has now seen over 14,000 cases of the novel coronavirus.

On Wednesday morning, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 14,112 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 355 cases over the past 24 hours, or a 2.6% jump.

(Getty)

Recently, health officials say they have seen a steady incline in cases across the state as more people go out in public and community spread increases.

Recently, a rumor claims that the increase in cases is due to the health department including positive antibody test results into the daily coronavirus case numbers. However, health department officials tell KFOR that is not the case.

“We are not combining antibody test results with the molecular tests. To join the two categories would be confusing and misleading for everyone. We are tracking antibody testing separately,” said Rob Crissinger, manager of communications for the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The cases are in the following counties:

Adair: 115 (4 deaths) (105 recovered)

Alfalfa: 1 (1 recovered)

Atoka: 20 (13 recovered)

Beaver: 30 (30 recovered)

Beckham: 11 (8 recovered)

Blaine: 14 (11 recovered)

Bryan: 100 (1 death) (70 recovered)

Caddo: 189 (11 deaths) (167 recovered)

Canadian: 289 (3 deaths) (215 recovered)

Carter: 95 (1 death) (72 recovered)

Cherokee: 79 (1 death) (61 recovered)

Choctaw: 112 (1 death) (104 recovered)

Cimarron: 1 (1 recovered)

Cleveland: 911 (40 deaths) (685 recovered)

Coal: 8 (6 recovered)

Comanche: 408 (5 deaths) (366 recovered)

Cotton: 5 (2 deaths) (3 recovered)

Craig: 22 (19 recovered)

Creek: 147 (7 deaths) (118 recovered)

Custer: 54 (52 recovered)

Delaware: 153 (16 deaths) (108 recovered)

Dewey: 5 (4 recovered)

Ellis: 1 (1 recovered)

Garfield: 68 (2 deaths) (55 recovered)

Garvin: 73 (1 death) (52 recovered)

Grady: 139 (5 deaths) (116 recovered)

Grant: 2 (2 recovered)

Greer: 66 (7 deaths) (57 recovered)

Harmon: 1

Harper: 1 (1 recovered)

Haskell: 10 (7 recovered)

Hughes: 11 (7 recovered)

Jackson: 38 (3 deaths) (26 recovered)

Jefferson: 8 (4 recovered)

Johnston: 13 (9 recovered)

Kay: 98 (7 deaths) (70 recovered)

Kingfisher: 26 (20 recovered)

Kiowa: 10 (1 death) (6 recovered)

Latimer: 11 (1 deaths) (7 recovered)

Le Flore: 33 (1 death) (25 recovered)

Lincoln: 30 (2 deaths) (25 recovered)

Logan: 49 (1 death) (28 recovered)

Love: 30 (28 recovered)

Major: 8 (1 death) (7 recovered)

Marshall: 32 (24 recovered)

Mayes: 82 (5 deaths) (61 recovered)

McClain: 167 (4 deaths) (135 recovered)

McCurtain: 483 (4 deaths) (294 recovered)

McIntosh: 59 (1 death) (40 recovered)

Murray: 18 (13 recovered)

Muskogee: 123 (11 deaths) (80 recovered)

Noble: 39 (29 recovered)

Nowata: 34 (1 death) (29 recovered)

Okfuskee: 14 (8 recovered)

Oklahoma: 3,029 (70 deaths) (2,146 recovered)

Okmulgee: 62 (43 recovered)

Osage: 168 (8 deaths) (138 recovered)

Ottawa: 73 (2 deaths) (42 recovered)

Pawnee: 57 (2 deaths) (44 recovered)

Payne: 387 (1 death) (254 recovered)

Pittsburg: 58 (3 deaths) (46 recovered)

Pontotoc: 42 (2 deaths) (24 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 105 (4 deaths) (81 recovered)

Pushmataha: 13 (10 recovered)

Rogers: 186 (6 deaths) (129 recovered)

Seminole: 41 (3 deaths) (32 recovered)

Sequoyah: 40 (3 deaths) (23 recovered)

Stephens: 63 (1 death) (50 recovered)

Texas: 987 (6 deaths) (973 recovered)

Tillman: 23 (1 death) (22 recovered)

Tulsa: 3,544 (69 deaths) (2,509 recovered)

Wagoner: 269 (19 deaths) (193 recovered)

Washington: 400 (39 deaths) (343 recovered)

Washita: 3 (2 recovered)

Woods: 7 (5 recovered)

Woodward: 12 (11 recovered).

Officials say two additional people have died, bringing the total to 389 deaths connected to COVID-19. Both were Tulsa County males in the 65 and older age group.

According to health department data, officials believe 10,605 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus. Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

(Photo by Thomas Imo/Photothek via Getty Images)

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

Starbucks closed down eating areas back in March by blocking off tables.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China late last year and has since spread to locations across the globe, including the United States.

While the full extent of COVID-19 is not known yet, reported illnesses have ranged from extremely mild to severe, some resulting in death. Officials say that 80 to 85 percent of cases of COVID-19 have been mild, similar to a cold or the flu.

Older people and those with underlying health conditions like heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes are at a greater risk for a serious case.

LATEST STORIES: