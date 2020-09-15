Number of Oklahoma COVID-19 cases rises by over 1k

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health experts say the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma has increased by 1,091.

On Tuesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 71,314 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 1,091 cases in the past 24 hours, or a 1.6% increase.

Officials say there were 7 additional deaths, meaning the death toll stands at 912.

Right now, officials say there are 561 people who are hospitalized with either a confirmed or presumptive case of COVID-19.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties is as follows:

Adair: 536 (10 deaths) (424 recovered)

Alfalfa: 37 (17 recovered)

Atoka: 244 (1 death) (164 recovered)

Beaver: 47 (44 recovered)

Beckham: 177 (1 death) (125 recovered)

Blaine: 99 (1 death) (80 recovered)

Bryan: 756 (4 deaths) (632 recovered)

Caddo: 654 (20 deaths) (554 recovered)

Canadian: 1,783 (13 deaths) (1,551 recovered)

Carter: 475 (8 deaths) (412 recovered)

Cherokee: 894 (7 deaths) (677 recovered)

Choctaw: 282 (2 deaths) (246 recovered)

Cimarron: 21 (14 recovered)

Cleveland: 5,110 (68 deaths) (4,083 recovered)

Coal: 65 (61 recovered)

Comanche: 1,397 (12 deaths) (1,255 recovered)

Cotton: 64 (2 deaths) (36 recovered)

Craig: 398 (1 death) (143 recovered)

Creek: 993 (29 deaths) (823 recovered)

Custer: 425 (348 recovered)

Delaware: 645 (23 deaths) (538 recovered)

Dewey: 45 (1 death) (22 recovered)

Ellis: 7 (6 recovered)

Garfield: 1,363 (17 deaths) (1,025 recovered)

Garvin: 315 (4 deaths) (261 recovered)

Grady: 731 (7 deaths) (543 recovered)

Grant: 33 (28 recovered)

Greer: 98 (8 deaths) (80 recovered)

Harmon: 43 (37 recovered)

Harper: 25 (20 recovered)

Haskell: 225 (4 deaths) (165 recovered)

Hughes: 262 (4 deaths) (216 recovered)

Jackson: 653 (10 deaths) (584 recovered)

Jefferson: 38 (33 recovered)

Johnston: 125 (3 deaths) (105 recovered)

Kay: 451 (13 deaths) (325 recovered)

Kingfisher: 305 (2 deaths) (270 recovered)

Kiowa: 58 (2 deaths) (46 recovered)

Latimer: 126 (2 deaths) (108 recovered)

Le Flore: 888 (16 deaths) (744 recovered)

Lincoln: 358 (9 deaths) (302 recovered)

Logan: 367 (1 death) (313 recovered)

Love: 151 (1 death) (122 recovered)

Major: 69 (1 death) (57 recovered)

Marshall: 161 (1 death) (134 recovered)

Mayes: 501 (10 deaths) (412 recovered)

McClain: 711 (6 deaths) (592 recovered)

McCurtain: 1,168 (32 deaths) (983 recovered)

McIntosh: 279 (4 deaths) (232 recovered)

Murray: 109 (1 death) (91 recovered)

Muskogee: 1,607 (19 deaths) (1,353 recovered)

Noble: 136 (2 deaths) (110 recovered)

Nowata: 125 (2 deaths) (106 recovered)

Okfuskee: 120 (4 deaths) (99 recovered)

Oklahoma: 15,517 (176 deaths) (13,501 recovered)

Okmulgee: 729 (5 deaths) (612 recovered)

Osage: 744 (13 deaths) (657 recovered)

Other: 56

Ottawa: 738 (4 deaths) (573 recovered)

Pawnee: 234 (3 deaths) (217 recovered)

Payne: 1,855 (5 deaths) (1,373 recovered)

Pittsburg: 837 (19 deaths) (599 recovered)

Pontotoc: 306 (3 deaths) (246 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 1,086 (9 deaths) (887 recovered)

Pushmataha: 139 (1 death) (128 recovered)

Roger Mills: 18 (1 death) (13 recovered)

Rogers: 1,583 (46 deaths) (1,301 recovered)

Seminole: 381 (5 deaths) (314 recovered)

Sequoyah: 714 (9 deaths) (571 recovered)

Stephens: 339 (5 deaths) (244 recovered)

Texas: 1,339 (8 deaths) (1,201 recovered)

Tillman: 78 (2 deaths) (66 recovered)

Tulsa: 15,358 (147 deaths) (13,602 recovered)

Wagoner: 1,342 (23 deaths) (1,164 recovered)

Washington: 926 (40 deaths) (805 recovered)

Washita: 46 (39 recovered)

Woods: 33 (27 recovered)

Woodward: 161 (102 recovered).

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

In all, officials believe there are 10,409 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Tuesday, officials believe 59,993 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

