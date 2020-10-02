Number positive COVID-19 cases increases by over 1k; hospitalizations reach new high

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As hospitalizations for coronavirus reach a record high, state health officials say the total number of COVID-19 cases in the Sooner State has once again increased by more than 1,000.

On Friday, data from OSDH shows that the state has had 89,559 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase by 1,190 cases in 24 hours, or a 1.3% increase.

Oklahoma has also reached a new high for confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health’s Executive Report, released Thursday night, shows that 568 people confirmed to have COVID-19 are currently hospitalized in Oklahoma. The state also currently has 55 suspected COVID-19 patients in hospitals, bringing the total number of coronavirus hospitalizations to 623.

There were nine additional deaths caused by the virus, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 1,044.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties is as follows:

Adair: 650 (10 deaths) (508 recovered)

Alfalfa: 74 (59 recovered)

Atoka: 313 (1 death) (274 recovered)

Beaver: 62 (51 recovered)

Beckham: 591 (4 deaths) (295 recovered)

Blaine: 140 (1 death) (113 recovered)

Bryan: 1,032 (5 deaths) (841 recovered)

Caddo: 840 (21 deaths) (670 recovered)

Canadian: 2,461 (17 deaths) (2,001 recovered)

Carter: 583 (9 deaths) (499 recovered)

Cherokee: 1,148 (8 deaths) (933 recovered)

Choctaw: 340 (2 deaths) (289 recovered)

Cimarron: 27 (23 recovered)

Cleveland: 6,349 (74 deaths) (5,438 recovered)

Coal: 72 (67 recovered)

Comanche: 1,715 (13 deaths) (1,483 recovered)

Cotton: 69 (3 deaths) (60 recovered)

Craig: 516 (1 death) (483 recovered)

Creek: 1,216 (34 deaths) (1,030 recovered)

Custer: 748 (540 recovered)

Delaware: 824 (26 deaths) (648 recovered)

Dewey: 70 (1 death) (58 recovered)

Ellis: 13 (10 recovered)

Garfield: 1,798 (21 deaths) (1,429 recovered)

Garvin: 401 (5 deaths) (339 recovered)

Grady: 1,172 (11 deaths) (896 recovered)

Grant: 53 (1 death) (38 recovered)

Greer: 109 (8 deaths) (91 recovered)

Harmon: 50 (42 recovered)

Harper: 31 (1 death) (25 recovered)

Haskell: 298 (4 deaths) (255 recovered)

Hughes: 300 (4 deaths) (268 recovered)

Jackson: 822 (10 deaths) (700 recovered)

Jefferson: 46 (38 recovered)

Johnston: 211 (4 deaths) (143 recovered)

Kay: 670 (13 deaths) (510 recovered)

Kingfisher: 385 (2 deaths) (324 recovered)

Kiowa: 85 (2 deaths) (63 recovered)

Latimer: 143 (2 deaths) (125 recovered)

Le Flore: 1,219 (19 deaths) (998 recovered)

Lincoln: 524 (10 deaths) (388 recovered)

Logan: 552 (2 deaths) (417 recovered)

Love: 210 (1 death) (168 recovered)

Major: 96 (1 death) (80 recovered)

Marshall: 193 (2 deaths) (166 recovered)

Mayes: 699 (11 deaths) (515 recovered)

McClain: 924 (7 deaths) (761 recovered)

McCurtain: 1,330 (34 deaths) (1,149 recovered)

McIntosh: 349 (6 deaths) (284 recovered)

Murray: 161 (1 death) (122 recovered)

Muskogee: 1,920 (24 deaths) (1,603 recovered)

Noble: 162 (3 deaths) (138 recovered)

Nowata: 152 (4 deaths) (129 recovered)

Okfuskee: 151 (5 deaths) (118 recovered)

Oklahoma: 18,709 (197 deaths) (16,222 recovered)

Okmulgee: 876 (8 deaths) (750 recovered)

Osage: 1,118 (13 deaths) (778 recovered)

Other: 16 (7 recovered)

Ottawa: 910 (7 deaths) (789 recovered)

Pawnee: 260 (3 deaths) (237 recovered)

Payne: 2,386 (7 deaths) (2,054 recovered)

Pittsburg: 986 (20 deaths) (864 recovered)

Pontotoc: 471 (3 deaths) (355 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 1,458 (10 deaths) (1,186 recovered)

Pushmataha: 174 (2 deaths) (146 recovered)

Roger Mills: 62 (1 death) (30 recovered)

Rogers: 1,969 (52 deaths) (1,615 recovered)

Seminole: 489 (6 deaths) (386 recovered)

Sequoyah: 944 (11 deaths) (767 recovered)

Stephens: 468 (5 deaths) (371 recovered)

Texas: 1,587 (10 deaths) (1,426 recovered)

Tillman: 108 (2 deaths) (82 recovered)

Tulsa: 17,632 (167 deaths) (15,858 recovered)

Wagoner: 1,531 (26 deaths) (1,371 recovered)

Washington: 1,018 (41 deaths) (920 recovered)

Washita: 97 (61 recovered)

Woods: 114 (96 recovered)

Woodward: 1,107 (5 deaths) (687 recovered).

In all, officials believe there are 12,762 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Thursday, officials believe 75,753 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

