OKLAHOMA CITY(KFOR)- An autoped on Northwest Expressway and Belle Isle Blvd left 3 Oklahoma City officials injured early Sunday morning.

According to OKCPD PIO, a car struck an officer, EMSA staff member, and Fire Department member. All three vehicles were struck with more officials rushing to the scene.

Before the time of the autoped, officials were already at the scene working on another crash.

One officer was alert and breathing after the crash. The other two officials’ injury status is currently unknown.

The identity of the suspect is still under investigation.

KFOR will continue to update as more information arrives.