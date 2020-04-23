NWS: Madill tornado at least an EF2

MADILL, Okla. (KFOR)- After a deadly tornado tore through one Oklahoma community on Wednesday evening, officials are still surveying the damage.

On Wednesday evening, a large tornado was detected near the town of Madill in Marshall County.

“We got a warning, ‘Hey, get in the storm shelter,’ and no sooner than the door closed everything shook and rumbled,” said Jason Yow, employee at Oklahoma Steel and Wire Company.

Yow says he made into the shelter just before the storm ripped away the walls and tore off the building’s roof.

Oklahoma Steel and Wire released the following statement about their response to the tornado:

In the wake of yesterday’s disaster, we are blessed to have the Oklahoma Steel and Wire family of employees alive and safe. At approximately 5PM CST on Wednesday, April 22nd, the Oklahoma Steel and Wire offices and manufacturing facility located on Hwy 70 in Madill, Oklahoma took a direct hit from a tornado. Our employees had a brief window of time to shelter in designated storm protection areas located throughout the plant. The protection plan and quick lead time led to no Oklahoma Steel and Wire employee injuries or fatalities. We also need to give credit for the notice given by the City of Madill civil sirens and local media weather forecasts which notified our employees of the impeding disaster. Currently, OKSW owners, managers and employees are implementing a plan to access overall damage. We are in constant contact with government emergency management agencies, utility companies, and insurance adjusters. It is too early to have a full assessment of the property damage, but it is extensive and in some areas, severe. Our sister company Mid-American Steel and Wire, located just east of OKSW, was in the line of the tornado, but received minimal damage. Again, we appreciate the support of local citizens and businesses, but ask that they keep a safe distance until all hazards have been addressed. OKSW employees have also been asked to stay home until a plan of recovery has been established. The Oklahoma Steel and Wire family appreciate all of the prayers and requests for assistance. We will respond, rebuild and recover. Our thoughts and prayers go to fellow businesses and community members that endured losses due to this disaster. The Oklahoma Steel and Wire Family

The Marshall County emergency manager told KFOR that at least two people were killed in the storm.

One person was found inside J&I Manufacturing, Inc. after it took a direct hit from the tornado.

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say the second victim, 46-year-old Chad Weyant, was driving when the tornado hit his vehicle. He was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. His vehicle was found in a nearby field.

On Thursday afternoon, officials with the National Weather Service in Norman began surveying the damage left behind by the storm.

Researchers say based on the Madill, the tornado was at least an EF2.