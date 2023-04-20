OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The National Weather Service has confirmed during the late afternoon hours of April 19, 2023, thunderstorms formed a long a dryline in southwestern and central Oklahoma and quickly reached severe levels.

Weather officials say, these supercell thunderstorms eventually produced large hail of 1 to 3 inches in diameter and at least 8 tornadoes in the area. One strong and damaging tornado killed 3 people in McClain County near the town of Cole. More tornadoes occurred near Tinker AFB, Etowah, Pink, Bethel Acres, and Shawnee.

Image courtesy KFOR

According to NWS teams are currently conducting storm damage surveys in and near Cole, the Shawnee-Bethel Acres area, the Etowah-Pink-Stella area, and near Lake Stanley Draper.

NWS says more information will be provided when as it becomes available.