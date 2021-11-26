NYT: Stephen Sondheim, renowned Broadway songwriter, dies at 91

ROXBURY, Conn. (KFOR/NYT) – Stephen Sondheim, world-famous musical theatre composer and lyricist, has died according to The New York Times. He was 91.

Stephen Sondheim listens to Nathan Lane before the lighting of the marquee of the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on West 43rd St. in Times Square, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2010 in New York. (AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams)

The New York Times says the news was broken by his lawyer and family friend, F. Richard Pappas.

Pappas said Sondheim’s death was sudden.

Sondheim’s best-known works as composer include Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Into the Woods, and A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, as well as writing lyrics for West Side Story and Gypsy.

Sondheim received an Academy Award, 8 Tony Awards, and 8 Grammy Awards. He also received a Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama.

Sondheim was born in March 1930. He married Jeffrey Scott Romley in December 2017.

Thank the Lord that Sondheim lived to be 91 years old so he had the time to write such wonderful music and GREAT lyrics! May he Rest In Peace🥲🎵 🎶🎵 pic.twitter.com/vshNSdkvpQ — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) November 26, 2021