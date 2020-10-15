OBN, Grove PD make one of the largest meth seizures in state history

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – More than 100 kilos of methamphetamine has been seized as part of an investigation into drug trafficking in the northeastern part of the state.

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) along with the Grove Police Department started the investigation after developing information regarding large quantities of meth being moved into the area.

“Over the past several days, investigators have conducted numerous interviews and served Search Warrants at multiple locations in Grove, Oklahoma in northern Delaware County. As a result, we’ve seized weapons, cash and 231 pounds of methamphetamine which is one of the largest meth seizures in our agency’s history.”

Mark Woodward, OBN Spokesman

Woodward says the 231 pounds of methamphetamine has a street value of nearly $2 million.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the case. Their names are not being released at this time as the investigation is still on-going. They face a variety of charges, including Trafficking Methamphetamine.

graphic of the Red Cross

