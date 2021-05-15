OCCHD holds vaccine events for people ages 12+

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City-County Health Department held two vaccination pods Saturday for people ages 12+.

One was at John Marshall High School and the other at Booker T. Washington Park.

“We have plenty of vaccine, we opened up more appointments because we had this booked for about 500 folks and we opened it up to more appointments so we can get more people to come today,” Molly Fleming with OCCHD said at the John Marshall High School pod.

At Washington Park, the Health Department also partnered with One OKC and Centennial Health to make getting the vaccine easier.

“It’s so critical that we make sure we’re bringing the vaccine to the people where they are,” LToya Knighten, chief of government affairs at OCCHD, said.

“We are just glad to be out here providing the opportunity for people to get vaccinated on today,” Greg Jones, director of community outreach at Centennial Health, said.

Health officials say opening up the vaccine to 12 to 15 year olds will get kids safely back to their summer activities and school in the fall.

They say this will also keep kids in the classroom. They won’t have to quarantine if they’re exposed to COVID-19. Getting kids vaccinated gets Oklahoma closer to herd immunity.

Health leaders are glad to have the opportunity to help those who need it most.

“This community has been very much underserved so it’s an opportunity for us to not only be outside, enjoying the fresh air, but also thinking about safety as well and providing the vaccination,” Jones said.

To find a future vaccination site, go to www.vaxokc.com or www.vaccinate.ok.gov.

Anyone who is 17 and under has to have a parent with them while they’re getting the vaccine.