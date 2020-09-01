OCCHD launches TESTOKC.com to ‘Crush the Curve’ of COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City-County Health Department (OCCHD) is launching a new assessment, testing and contact tracing solution to streamline its COVID-19 testing process.

The online platform, Crush the Curve, focuses on three steps: assess, test and contact trace.

Individuals can access the assessment and schedule their COVID-19 test and receive results through the TESTOKC.com website, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 8 a.m.

The COVID-19 online assessment includes daily monitoring of symptomatic individuals; case management to follow up, monitor, and manage individuals for continued risk; and aggregated data to inform key decisions such as testing site locations and mitigation measures such as masks ordinances and social distancing guidelines for specific communities.

“Deploying an online platform will streamline the process for individuals wanting to be tested for COVID-19 here in Oklahoma County,” said Dr. Patrick McGough, DNP, executive director of OCCHD. “Through this online assessment, individuals will be able to schedule their COVID-19 test online and receive their results through the same platform.”

Additionally, OCCHD will streamline its contact tracing process through the platform, where the sharing of contact and location information from confirmed positive cases will help reduce the spread of the virus.

Individuals will answer questions to determine current risk factors, including their health, any recent travel, place of employment, and possible exposure to individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Also, in efforts to control the spread, public health experts still recommend that all close contacts of confirmed or probable COVID-19 individuals test.

“Efficient contact tracing is key to keeping our economy open,” Dr. McGough stressed. “The quicker confirmed cases can begin isolating, the quicker we can slow the spread of the virus and begin realizing some normalcy in returning to the things we all miss, such as interacting in large groups and supporting our economy through dining at restaurants and visiting entertainment venues.”

Personal health information from positive cases will not be shared with contacts at any time, and the tracing portion of the online program is opt-in, however those who do not respond will still receive a phone call from a contact tracing investigator.

The online health assessment can be accessed through the testokc.comwebsite beginning at 8 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 1. The website also includes links and contact information to other free COVID-19 testing sites in Oklahoma County, not affiliated with the Qualtrics platform. Oklahoma County residents can still call the OCCHD COVID-19 hotline at 405-425-4489 with questions about COVID-19, however tests will no longer be scheduled through the hotline.

To learn more about the Qualtrics COVID-19 solutions, visit qualtrics.com/HereToHelp.

