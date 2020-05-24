OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City-County Health Department (OCCHD) says after nine weeks of operation and more than 7,300 tests taken at the Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City, they will move the testing back to their own campuses.

The testing operation will resume in the parking lot of OCCHD’s Southern Oaks Health and Wellness Campus at 6728 S. Hudson Avenue on Tuesday, May 26 with the hours of operation being from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

As they transition to the new testing sites, appointments will not be made Monday (Memorial Day), but those needing appointments can begin calling the OCCHD Nurse Triage line (405) 425-4489 on Tuesday, May 26, beginning at 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

OCCHD will then begin offering drive-thru testing beginning Monday, June 1 at the Northeast Regional Health and Wellness Campus parking lot at 2600 NE 63rd from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and the Southern Oaks Campus will sync with the same hours as well.

The University of Oklahoma Health Center offers testing by appointment only by calling the OU Medicine Hotline at (405) 271-7774, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. The testing site is 1000 N.E. 10th Street in Oklahoma City.

The Perry Klassen Family Medical Center also offers testing at 1901 Springlake Drive in Oklahoma City. Call (405) 419-9800 for more information.

For more information, please visit www.occhd.org