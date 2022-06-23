OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Three health clinics in Oklahoma County say they will begin offering COVID-19 vaccine doses to young children.

Beginning Thursday, three Oklahoma City-County Health Department clinic locations will offer the vaccines to children 6-months and older.

The Pfizer vaccine is a three-dose series, while the Moderna vaccine is two doses.

“This is the perfect opportunity for parents to make their appointment to catch up on all childhood vaccines, which can be given at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Stacee Hoye, Chief of Clinical Services. “Most schools, daycares, and colleges require proof of childhood immunizations to attend. Parents can beat the back-to-school rush.”

Common side effects include sore arm, headache, fever, and fatigue. Symptoms usually occur one to two days after vaccination and are mostly mild.

Parents wanting a vaccine for their children can contact the following clinics:

Northeast Clinic, 2700 N.E. 63rd, at (405) 419-4200

Southern Oaks Clinic, 6728 S. Hudson Ave., at (405) 419-4119

West Clinic, 4330 N.W. 10th St., at (405) 419-4150.

Officials say walk-ins are welcome but appointments are preferred.