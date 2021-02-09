OCCHD reschedules Midwest City vaccine POD due to winter weather

FILE – In this Jan. 5, 2021, file photo, healthcare worker receives a second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at Beaumont Health in Southfield, Mich. With frustration rising over the slow rollout of the vaccine, state leaders and other politicians are turning up the pressure, improvising and seeking to bend the rules to get shots in arms more quickly. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City-County Health Department says it will reschedule tomorrow’s vaccine POD in Midwest City due to continued winter weather.

OCCHD says given the weather forecast tomorrow, the 700-dose clinic at Midwest City has been rescheduled to March 10.

Patients will receive a phone notification from the City of Midwest City and Oklahoma City-County Health Department.

Oklahoma County is continuing to vaccinate residents 65 and older, healthcare employees, and first responders.

Officials say there are 4,250 appointments available on VaxOKC.com, with appointments available Thursday at Mercy, Friday at OU Health and Saturday at Mercy. There are 500 second doses available on Saturday at OU Health.

If the clinics are rescheduled because of weather, patients can expect to hear from the partnering hospital and/or OCCHD. Clinics canceled by the hospital or OCCHD will be rescheduled to a later date.

If someone cancels their own appointment, a new appointment is not guaranteed.

“OCCHD is watching this week’s evolving winter weather and will update patients and the media about any changes. OCCHD wants to continue to vaccinate Oklahomans, but residents’ safety, especially traveling to appointments, will be top of mind in planning for the week.”