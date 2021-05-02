OCFD: Extension cord causes fire in SW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Firefighters believe the use of an extension cord caused a house fire Sunday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, fire crews responded to house fire near Southwest 25th and South Pennsylvania Avenue.

Firefighters say three people and four dogs were inside the home at the time of the fire. All of the occupants were able to safely evacuate the residence. No injuries were reported.

Oklahoma City Fire officials say they believe the cause of the fire was due to the use of an extension cord. The fire caused an estimated $13,375 worth of damage to the home.

