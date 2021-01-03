OCPD investigating shooting at Northwest Oklahoma City bar

Police are investigfating a shooting at Tramps near Northwest 39th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Janurary 2, 2021. (KFOR)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting at a Northwest Oklahoma City bar Saturday night.

At approximately 8:15 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to Tramps, near Northwest 36th Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue, after shots were fired inside.

Police confirm that two people were injured. Both of their conditions are unknown at this time.

Authorities say the suspect fled the scene after the shooting.

This is a developing story. KFOR has a crew on scene and will keep you updated.

