OCPD involved in standoff with armed suspect

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are involved in a standoff with an armed suspect who barricaded himself inside a house.

The standoff is currently in progress at a residence area near Northwest 164th Street and North MacArthur Boulevard.

Police say the suspect threatened family members with a firearm and has since barricaded himself.

Officers say no one else is inside the residence.

This is a developing story. KFOR has a crew on scene.

