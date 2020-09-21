OCPD issues Silver Alert for missing woman

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are searching for a woman after she was reported missing Sunday morning.

Oklahoma City Police issued the Silver Alert for 70-year-old Susan Young. She was last seen driving near the area of Reno and Meridian Avenue around 6:15 this morning.

Police say Young is driving a silver 2015 Chevy Cruze with a license plate that says “OHMYGOD”.

If you have any information, contact the Oklahoma City Police Department.

