OCPD: Man critically injured after shooting in SW OKC

Oklahoma City Police at the scene of a shooting that left a man in critical condition Sunday evening in SW OKC. April 18, 2021. (KFOR)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a shooting Sunday evening in southwest Oklahoma City.

Police say that an altercation lead to a shooting near Southwest 22nd Street and South Portland Avenue. The victim was taken by a personal vehicle to a family member’s residence where he was later picked up by an ambulance. Officials confirm that the victim is in extremely critical condition.

Police say the suspects connected to the shooting have been detained for questioning.

The names of the victim and suspects have not been released.

This is a developing story.

Latest Stories