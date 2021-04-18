OCPD: Man critically injured after shooting in SW OKC

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Oklahoma City Police at the scene of a shooting that left a man in critical condition Sunday evening in SW OKC. April 18, 2021. (KFOR)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a shooting Sunday evening in southwest Oklahoma City.

Police say that an altercation lead to a shooting near Southwest 22nd Street and South Portland Avenue. The victim was taken by a personal vehicle to a family member’s residence where he was later picked up by an ambulance. Officials confirm that the victim is in extremely critical condition.

Police say the suspects connected to the shooting have been detained for questioning.

The names of the victim and suspects have not been released.

This is a developing story.

Latest Stories

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report