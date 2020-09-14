OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is seeking medical treatment following a drive-by shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.
According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, they received a call just before 9 p.m. Sunday from someone who had been hit in a shooting near the area of Southwest 26th Street and Western Avenue.
The victim’s condition is unknown.
Police say the shooting suspect was last seen in a maroon, older model car. No other description is available at this time.
Latest Stories
- OCPD: One transported to hospital after drive-by shooting
- USPS driver killed in single-vehicle crash near Chickasha
- Two in critical condition after rollover crash
- Artist selling ‘Karen’ Halloween masks, calls them ‘scariest thing you can be’
- Nice weather to stay, hazy skies about to leave