OCPD searching for Northwest Oklahoma City shooting suspect

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to a shooting that occured Saturday evening.

According to police, officers responded to a shots fired call near Northwest 50th Street and North Portland Avenue at approximately 5:15 p.m. Saturday. Once police arrived, they discovered a woman with a gunshot wound. She was later transferred to a local hospital. The vicitm’s condition is unknown at this time.

Authorities say the suspect is still at large. However, no description of the suspect is currently available.

