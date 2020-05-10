OCU virtual graduation interrupted by Zoom-bomber

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City University’s virtual graduation was interrupted by a Zoom-bomber who scrawled offensive language on the screen.

A Zoom-bomber is a term that refers to an unwanted intruder on a Zoom call.

Graduate Alison Sloan says the hacker scrawled a swastika and a racial slur over the screen as the names of graduates were scrolling.

“It went from confusion to shock to sadness,” she said.

She says about 650 people were on the call.

“I wish I could say I was surprised, but [on] a Zoom call with that many people, I was like, ‘what if something bad happens?'” she said.

The Zoom call ended immediately after the racist comments, but the damage was already done.

“I’m still kind of in anger mode. I’m trying to settle down,” Sloan said.

OCU President Martha Burger sent out a message that reads:

“We are heartbroken and outraged at the hate-filled attack that occurred at the end of our virtual graduation celebration today. During a time that should have been focused on recognizing our graduating students, an unknown source was able to bypass the system and display racist and offensive language. I want to be clear, OCU stands against racism, bigotry, and anti-Semitism.

Although we took safety precautions, unfortunately the digital platform we used to connect has become a target. The University has initiated a report to federal and state authorities. We will ensure that all participant data is provided to investigators and will assist law enforcement as they work to identify the perpetrators of this racist act. The University will pursue every avenue available to ensure that those responsible are held accountable under the law. We are deeply hurt and saddened by the pain that has been inflicted upon our community. The Class of 2020 has been champions of diversity and inclusion, and we will continue to show love and support to each other as a university family in the aftermath of this hate. To quote Jay Williams, Class of 2020, from his blessing during today’s celebration, “Where there is injustice, may we not be silent. Where there is harm, may we be makers of peace. Where there is hate, may we be agents of love.” As for Sloan, she says it’s unfortunate that this kind of hate still exists.

“I’m mainly just disappointed we live in a time where anti-Semitism and racism is still very present,” she said.

OCU will have an in-person ceremony in the fall for graduates who want to attend.