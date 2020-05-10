OCU virtual graduation interrupted by Zoom-bomber

Although we took safety precautions, unfortunately the digital platform we used to connect has become a target. The University has initiated a report to federal and state authorities. We will ensure that all participant data is provided to investigators and will assist law enforcement as they work to identify the perpetrators of this racist act. The University will pursue every avenue available to ensure that those responsible are held accountable under the law.
We are deeply hurt and saddened by the pain that has been inflicted upon our community. The Class of 2020 has been champions of diversity and inclusion, and we will continue to show love and support to each other as a university family in the aftermath of this hate.
To quote Jay Williams, Class of 2020, from his blessing during today’s celebration,
“Where there is injustice, may we not be silent.
Where there is harm, may we be makers of peace.
Where there is hate, may we be agents of love.”
As for Sloan, she says it’s unfortunate that this kind of hate still exists.