ODOC looking for two inmates who walked away from facility

VINITA, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections and area law enforcement are looking for two inmates who walked away from a northeast Oklahoma facility.
On Wednesday, staff at Northeast Oklahoma Correctional Center noticed Devan Johnson, 25, and Kaden White, 25, missing around 2:45 p.m. Staff then searched inside the minimum-security prison’s fenced interior and did not locate the two.
Staff, agents and law enforcement are searching the area.
Johnson was serving five years for second-degree burglary out of Oklahoma County and aggravated assault and battery out of Pottawatomie County, as well as other crimes.
White was serving a 10-year sentence for second-degree burglary out of Pottawatomie County and five years for second-degree arson out of Seminole County.
White is described as white, 6-feet 1-inches tall, weighing about 169 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Johnson is also described as white, 6-feet 1-inches tall, weighing about 161 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on the inmates’ locations can call the escapee hotline at (866) 363-1119 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov. All calls and emails are confidential.