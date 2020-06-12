ODOT asks political candidates to not place campaign signs along highways

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Transportation wants to remind political candidates that campaign signs do not belong along highways.

The 2020 campaign season is here and ODOT is putting candidates on notice.

“Placing yard signs to help promote candidates may be a long-standing tradition in Oklahoma politics, but the areas along highways or on bridges are off-limits,” an ODOT news release states. “State law actually prohibits such signs from being placed in state rights-of-way due to safety concerns. In addition to potentially blocking drivers’ views at intersections or ramps, illegal sign placement endangers volunteers who try to post them along high-speed roadways or on bridges. Generally, the public right-of-way includes the area of grass between a highway and the nearest fence.”

Candidates can advertise themselves safely and legally by placing yard signs on private property with the landowner’s permission, according to ODOT.

“Inside city limits, candidates should check local ordinances for questions regarding municipal streets and rights-of-way. However, even within city limits, signs are prohibited on state-maintained highways, overpasses and bridges,” the news release states.

When signs are illegally placed along highways, ODOT crews have to spend time removing them when they could be responding to other highway maintenance operations, according to the news release.

Removing signs can also be hazardous for ODOT crews.

ODOT spends nearly $6 million each year removing trash, including illegally placed signs, along highways. That money could be used for other important needs, according to the news release.

“This money comes out of ODOT’s maintenance budget, the same source of funds for patching potholes, repairing guardrail, mowing and clearing snow and ice. This expense is in addition to the untold amounts of time and money volunteer groups and local governments spend removing litter,” the news release states.