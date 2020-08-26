ODOT: I-40 narrowed in eastern Oklahoma County

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Drivers in eastern Oklahoma County can expect delays due to maintenance along I-40.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation says I-40 is being narrowed to one lane in each direction between Harrah-Newalla Road and Choctaw Road until 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The closures will also occur from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

Crews say they will be performing routine bridge maintenance at Peebly Road.

Drivers can expect significant delays, especially during rush hours.

