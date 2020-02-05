ODOT: Travel is discouraged due to slick, hazardous road conditions

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is discouraging travel after a winter storm moved across Oklahoma early Wednesday morning.

ODOT officials say the winter weather has caused slick and hazardous driving conditions on highways and interstates. Travel is discouraged.

Crews from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation are treating roadways and have plowing operations underway in western and central Oklahoma.

Slick conditions are reported in the Oklahoma City metro including the I-35 corridor and also on I-40 in western Oklahoma.

Drivers should be alert to black ice conditions Wednesday morning, as wet roadways may be coated with a thin layer of ice.

If travel is necessary, use extreme caution, especially on bridges and overpasses.

You can view an interactive view of current highway conditions, including a snow plow camera, here.

