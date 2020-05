OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation has announced that the 2020 Wildlife Expo in September is canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials say the budget, supplies, participants, and even visitors have been made inaccessible due to the current COVID-19 outbreak.

The Wildlife Conservation Department is now working to prepare for the 2021 Wildlife Expo, set to take place September 24-26, 2021.