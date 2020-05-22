OESC Executive Director resigns after Friday morning vote to consolidate OESC

OKLAHOMA CITY- Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Robin Roberson resigned on Friday afternoon.

“There’s been a lot of pressure to make things happen more quickly, and I completely understand that and wanted to help in that area,” Roberson told KFOR. “There was a plan to have another meeting next week discussing the removal of my position and bringing in a different executive director at this time. I just didn’t want the distraction for the agency.”

This happened after the OESC’s Friday morning meeting. On the agenda was a vote to approve a consolidation of the OESC’s IT division and business practices into the Office of Management and Enterprises.

“I became aware of this meeting last night, around 11:30. I knew they were talking about consolidating the OESC’s IT into OMES, but I didn’t know they wanted to consolidate pretty much the entire agency,” said Rep. Mickey Dollens.

We called the OESC office in hopes of asking how this consolidation could help those waiting on unemployment, but all they could give us was this statement:

“The details that are currently available regarding OESC and OMES are included in the meeting’s agenda. Details on the effects of the board’s actions will be available at a later date and will be shared with the media and the public.”

Trey Davis, OESC PIO

Representative Mickey Dollens said the legislature should have been informed of the vote earlier.

“I feel that this is a power grab. I don’t see it being more efficient in being able to process more PUA’s going forward. Unfortunately, OMES IT has had a hand in OESC’s PUA claim applications for quite some time now,” Dollens said.

At the same time as the vote, a protest was happening outside the capitol. Unemployed Oklahomans say they’re fed up.

“We’re asking for help. We want someone to sit with us, go through the website, see what we’re seeing,” said Jannie Gunter, who protested.

Protesters say something needs to change.

“If you could save our business, we would really, really appreciate it,” said Jack Murdock, who also attended the protest.